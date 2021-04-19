Traffic

Man fatally struck, dragged near Central Park on Upper West Side

By Eyewitness News
Pedestrian fatally struck on Upper West Side

UPPER WEST SIDE, Manhattan (WABC) -- A man was fatally struck on Manhattan's Upper West Side after he apparently laid down in the street

It happened at 11:55 p.m. Sunday on Central Park West between West 62nd and 63rd streets.

The driver said they were not immediately aware that someone had been hit and kept driving with the body stuck under the car for a short period, until around 65th Street.

The 28-year-old driver of the 1998 Lexus sedan eventually realized and returned to the scene to speak with police.

Further investigation by the NYPD Highway District's Collision Investigation Squad found that the pedestrian walked into the roadway from the west curb and laid down in the left travel lane.

The man who was hit died from his injuries.

No charges have been filed against the driver.

The identity of the victim has not yet been released.

