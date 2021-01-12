Man hit in head with hammer in random assault on NYC subway platform

WASHINGTON HEIGHTS, Manhattan (WABC) -- Police are on the hunt for an assailant who attacked a man with a hammer in a random assault on a Manhattan subway platform over the weekend, and they're hoping a surveillance image of the suspect will lead to an arrest.

It happened at the 175th Street station in Washington Heights around 11 a.m. Sunday, on the southbound A train platform.

Authorities say the 46-year-old victim was waiting for the train when he was struck in the head from behind with the hammer.

Before the attack, the suspect reportedly yelled, "I'm going to (expletive) someone up."

The victim, Patrick Osborne, said he could tell the suspect was angry about something.
"Maybe he make a mistake and took me for somebody else, that's what I was thinking at the time," Osborne exclusively told Eyewitness News on Tuesday. "He said something like he's gonna bash somebody or something like that, he's gonna bash somebody in the head or something. I thought he was just having like an earphone or phone or talking to one another."

He said he saw the suspect holding a hammer but otherwise there was nothing about him that seemed dangerous.

TOP NEWS | FBI: Armed protests planned in all 50 states between now and Inauguration Day

EMBED More News Videos

Pierre Thomas has more on a warning from the FBI about possible armed protests planned in all 50 states over the next 10 days.



Osborne said he was facing the southbound A train and had his back to the suspect -- he never saw what was coming.

Osborne managed to get to a token booth clerk attendant for help. He was treated for head pain at the scene but refused further medical attention.

He suffers from headaches and says he injured his knee when he fell to the ground.

Osborne said he is thinking twice about riding the subway now. And when he does, he has flashbacks.

After striking Osborne, police say the suspect ran away from the scene.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

ALSO READ | COVID vaccine mega-sites start 24/7 operations
EMBED More News Videos

Josh Einiger has the latest on New York City's COVID vaccination efforts.



----------
* Get Eyewitness News Delivered
* More Manhattan news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Submit a News Tip
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
new york citymanhattanwashington heightshammer attackassaultattacksubwaysubway crime
Copyright © 2021 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Pence rules out 25th Amendment to remove Trump
VACCINE TRACKER: Where you can get the COVID-19 vaccine in New York
FBI searching Queens home after online threats discovered: Officials
LIVE | Watch the Mega Millions drawing right before Eyewitness News at 11
Walk through giant rainbow prisms in the middle of NYC
MTA employee in custody after ID'd as rioter during Capitol siege
FDA expanding dry food recall after 70+ pets have died
Show More
'Unacceptable': Elected leaders dropped ball on vaccine rollout, critic says
FBI warned of violent 'war' at Capitol before riot: Report
The Countdown: House prepares for resolution vote on 25th Amendment
100-year-old woman defies odds, beats COVID
AccuWeather: Partly sunny and warmer
More TOP STORIES News