Man hits mom in front of her son at Bronx subway station, police say

BRONX, New York (WABC) -- Police are on the hunt for a man accused of trying to assault a child at a subway station in the Bronx.

Investigators say the suspect seen in a surveillance photo tried to hit an 8-year-old boy while the boy was with his mother.

It happened at the Elder Avenue subway station on Monday.

The boy's 33-year-old mother quickly jumped between the two and was punched in the face.

The suspect then ran off.

He is described as having dark complexion, slim build with a close cut hair cut and is between 35-45 years old. He was last seen dark blue jeans, gray hoodie, black bubble jacket and white and black sneakers.

Anyone who recognizes the suspect is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

You can also submit tips by visiting the CrimeStoppers website at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org or by messaging on Twitter @NYPDTips.

