Man in custody after allegedly abducting teen girl who was in 'extreme danger'

MORGAN WINSOR
The man who allegedly abducted a teenage girl in Tennessee was arrested Thursday morning, shortly after authorities issued an Amber Alert.

The FBI's field office in Knoxville, Tennessee, announced via Twitter that Richard Tester, 52, was in custody and that Grace Olivia Galliher, 17, was found "safe."

Tester allegedly abducted Galliher from her hometown of Bristol, Tennessee, Tuesday afternoon.

Tester was believed to be have been traveling with Galliher in a blue 2004 Chevrolet Trailblazer with a Tennessee license plate. They were last seen Wednesday night at a motel in Marion, Virginia, about 50 miles away from the teen's hometown, police said.

Virginia State Police issued an Amber Alert for Galliher Thursday morning, saying she was believed to be in "extreme danger."
Related Topics:
abc newsnational
(Copyright ©2018 ABC News Internet Ventures.)
Top Stories
Babysitter accused of beating 23-month-old boy to death
Teen infected with hookworms after walking on beach
101-year-old woman stabbed to death in NY apartment
21-year-old woman, 22-year-old boyfriend fatally shot on LI
Mom charged in death of 5-year-old found dead in Queens
NJ restaurant owner shot in face while in car with wife
Target apologizes for fake CBGB awning
894 apartments without water at Brooklyn NYCHA complex
Show More
Mom out 300 ounces of breast milk after USPS destroyed it
Decision to house rabid kitten comes back to bite family
Radio hosts removed for calling NJ official 'turban man' on air
Woman in viral Wildwood beach arrest video rejects plea deal
Donald Trump Jr., wife in NYC court for divorce hearing
More News