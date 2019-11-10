Man in custody after fatal stabbing inside homeless shelter in Manhattan

UPPER WEST SIDE, Manhattan (WABC) -- Police say a man was stabbed to death early Sunday inside a homeless shelter in Manhattan.It happened shortly before 2 a.m. at the Basics Housing Men's Homeless Shelter on West 83rd Street.Police responding to a 911 call found a 36-year-old man on the first floor with a stab wound to the torso and a 22-year-old man on the third floor with stab wounds to the torso.Both were taken to Mount Sinai St. Luke's Hospital where the 22-year-old was pronounced dead.The 36-year-old is listed in stable condition and was taken into custody with charges pending.The stabbing apparently stemmed from a dispute between the two men.The investigation is ongoing.----------