Man in custody after swinging sword on Empire State Building observation deck

By Eyewitness News
MIDTOWN, Manhattan (WABC) -- A 35-year-old man was able to get to the observation deck at Empire State Building on Friday afternoon and began swinging what appeared to be a sword.

The man was quickly placed in custody.

No one inside the Empire State Building was injured.

He was taken to Bellevue Hospital for observation.

Charges against the man are currently pending.

----------
* More Manhattan news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
midtownnew york citymanhattanempire state buildingsword
Copyright © 2019 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Felicity Huffman gets 14 days in prison in admissions scandal
Surveillance video allegedly shows 2 people moving carpet with body
Music producer from NJ critically injured by flying tire off truck
1 dead, teen brothers hurt in fiery crash on Long Island
Classmates step in to help boy bullied over his clothes
Brick used to smash police cruiser windshield in Queens
Eddie Money, 'Two Tickets to Paradise' singer, dies at 70
Show More
AccuWeather: Lots of clouds to start the weekend
Immigrant aides who asked for full pay threatened with deportation
NYPD cop pleads guilty to assault, trespassing after racist rant
Google Earth helps find body of Florida man missing since 1997
3 alleged MS-13 members charged in murder of teen found in NYC park
More TOP STORIES News