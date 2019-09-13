Man in custody after swinging sword on Empire State Building observation deck

MIDTOWN, Manhattan (WABC) -- A 35-year-old man was able to get to the observation deck at Empire State Building on Friday afternoon and began swinging what appeared to be a sword.
The man was quickly placed in custody.
No one inside the Empire State Building was injured.
He was taken to Bellevue Hospital for observation.
Charges against the man are currently pending.
