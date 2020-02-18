Man in custody after woman stabbed inside library in Spring Valley

SPRING VALLEY, New York (WABC) -- Police are investigating after a woman was stabbed repeatedly inside a library in Spring Valley on Tuesday afternoon.The incident was reported at the Finkelstein Memorial Library on Chestnut Street just after 2 p.m.The female security guard was sitting at the front desk when she was stabbed repeatedly by a man who had just come in.An Eyewitness says bystanders jumped into action and held the attacker down.Witnesses said the attack was horrific to watch.It is not yet clear if the man knew the security guard or if the attack was random.Few other details were released.----------