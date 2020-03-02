UNIONPORT, Bronx (WABC) -- A man is in custody and accused of stabbing his brother, father and fatally stabbing his girlfriend in the Bronx.
Police say officers discovered the 29-year-old with several stab wounds Sunday inside a building on Ellis Avenue in the Unionport section.
Investigators say the 29-year-old suspect first stabbed his brother and father in an apartment on Gleason Avenue. They're expected to recover.
He then went to his girlfriend's home and stabbed her to death, they say.
Charges are pending against him.
The identities of those involved have not yet been released.
----------
* More Bronx news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Bronx man in custody in fatal stabbing of girlfriend, injuring father, brother
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More