CONEY ISLAND, Brooklyn (WABC) -- A man escaped police custody in Brooklyn Monday morning.
According to police, 20-year-old Tyquan Ellison escaped at 7:30 a.m. while being escorted to Central Booking on State Street in Downtown Brooklyn.
He was in handcuffs at the time.
Ellison was in custody for multiple charges, including two robberies, burglary and petty larceny.
Man in handcuffs escapes police custody in Brooklyn
