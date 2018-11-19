Police are looking for three men behind a violent home invasion in Brooklyn, one of whom was dressed as a postal worker.The suspect knocked on a door on East 28th Street in Sheepshead Bay Monday morning, pretending to bring letters."When i opened my door, he had mail in his hand," said 20-year-old victim Aziz Aziyaev. "He said, 'does this belong to you?' I said yeah, what do you mean? He said I need you to sign for this. Reached into his back pocket, reached out a pepper spray and pepper sprayed me in the face."From there, Aziyaev says the man put him in a chokehold and pushed him back so that another man could barge in and ransack the house."They were like, 'where's the money? where's the money?' That's it. Then they ran off," said Aziyaev.He says he thought it was only two suspects. But police confirm there was a third man who might've been the lookout person.The victim says his sister-in-law and her toddler were in the house as well. She grabbed her child, ran into a back room, and locked the door. He is thankful she didn't answer the door"That's the one thing that's going to be bothering me. Why my house? There's so many other houses. I don't know," he said.In the scramble to leave, the brazen robbers dropped and left behind the can of pepper spray and the extra mail.It's not clear if they stole anything but they left behind images on various surveillance cameras and likely fingerprints as well.----------