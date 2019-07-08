Man in serious condition after being shot by police in the Bronx

BREAKING - Police involved shooting on West 166 street and Ogden Avenue in the Highbridge section of the Bronx, One man taken to the hospital, There is video from the moments shots were fired, Language warning courtesy: Maverick @ABC7NYNewsDesk @ABC7NY pic.twitter.com/gok4enPIGo — Naveen Dhaliwal (@NaveenABC7) July 8, 2019

HIGHBRIDGE, Bronx (WABC) -- A man is in serious condition after being shot by police in the Bronx.The man, who was in his 50s was shot on W. 166th Street and Summit Ave in Highbridge.He was taken to Lincoln Hospital.A weapon was recovered, but the circumstances surrounding the shooting are unknown.----------