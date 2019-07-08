Man in serious condition after being shot by police in the Bronx

(Citizen App)

By Eyewitness News
HIGHBRIDGE, Bronx (WABC) -- A man is in serious condition after being shot by police in the Bronx.

The man, who was in his 50s was shot on W. 166th Street and Summit Ave in Highbridge.



He was taken to Lincoln Hospital.

A weapon was recovered, but the circumstances surrounding the shooting are unknown.

