Man injured as firefighters battle blaze in Brooklyn home with heavy clutter

GREENPOINT, Brooklyn (WABC) -- A two-alarm apartment fire in Brooklyn left one man injured on Sunday morning.

Flames broke out on the second floor of the building on North Henry Street around 10 a.m.

Firefighters rushed to the scene where they encountered large amounts of clutter throughout different levels of the home.



Eyewitnesses said they saw flames pouring out of the windows.

"Smoke was everywhere at that time and so I walked across the street to take a look and flames were coming out, fire trucks were already in line here putting the ladders up -- it was pretty intense, crazy" said Wes Zamora.

Witnesses told Eyewitness News that the victim is a man who lives alone.

There is no word on what may have sparked the fire.

