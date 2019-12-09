Man injured when bathroom floor collapses in Bronx apartment

BRONX, New York City (WABC) -- A man was injured early Sunday when his bathroom floor collapsed under him in the Bronx.

Authorities were called to the scene at 2076 Creston Avenue after receiving reports of a partial collapse inside on of the apartments.

Officials said part of the bathroom floor fell one story into the cellar directly below, leaving the man wedged between floors in the debris.

He was rescued and taken to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The Department of Buildings issued a Partial Vacate Order at the property, affecting the one apartment only.

Additionally, the landlord cited for Failure to Maintain the Building.

The American Red Cross was called to the scene to offer relocation assistance to the tenants living in the apartment.

Inspectors found no other structural stability issues with the building.

