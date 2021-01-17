Man injured when car crashes into Popeyes restaurant in Queens

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=9713267" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> They have COVID-19 and couldn't smell the smoke from their burning home, but a teenage family member could and saved them.

QUEENS VILLAGE, Queens (WABC) -- A man was injured when a car went into a Popeyes restaurant in Queens.The incident was reported Sunday just after 3 p.m. at the store on Hillside Ave. in Queens Village.A 21-year-old man was driving a Honda SUV eastbound on Hillside Ave. when he lost control and collided with the restaurant.A 48-year-old man inside Popeyes suffered body pain and a laceration to his chin. He was taken to the hospital in stable condition.The driver remained on the scene, and there are no charges file at this time. He refused medical attention.The investigation is ongoing.----------