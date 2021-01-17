Man injured when car crashes into Popeyes restaurant in Queens

The incident was reported Sunday just after 3 p.m. at the store on Hillside Ave. in Queens Village.
A 21-year-old man was driving a Honda SUV eastbound on Hillside Ave. when he lost control and collided with the restaurant.
A 48-year-old man inside Popeyes suffered body pain and a laceration to his chin. He was taken to the hospital in stable condition.
The driver remained on the scene, and there are no charges file at this time. He refused medical attention.
The investigation is ongoing.
MORE NEWS: Family without sense of smell due to COVID-19 escapes house fire
----------
* More Queens news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Submit a News Tip