Man jailed after girlfriend's 18-month-old nephew found dead in Dallas

DALLAS, Texas -- Police say the body of an 18-month-old boy was found in a Dallas-area landfill one day after he was the subject of a statewide Amber Alert.Sedrick Johnson, the boyfriend of Cedrick Jackson's aunt and caregiver, has been arrested and charged with serious injury to a child.Dallas Police Sgt. Vincent Weddington told reporters Thursday that other charges are pending the results of an autopsy.Weddington says Johnson, 27, told police that he had placed the child in a dumpster.Weddington says the remains were found late Thursday morning at a landfill in nearby Rowlett, where the dumpster had been emptied at least twice.The child's aunt called police Wednesday morning to report her nephew missing and had possibly been abducted.