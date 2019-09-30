Man climbs over safety barrier, jumps to his death at Grand Canyon Skywalk, officials say

GRAND CANYON WEST, Ariz. -- Authorities are trying to locate the body of a man who climbed over a safety barrier at the Grand Canyon Skywalk and apparently jumped to his death.

They say the 28-year-old visitor to the tourist spot on the Hualapai reservation outside Grand Canyon National Park jumped around 4:30 p.m. Saturday.

A Grand Canyon West spokesman says a body recovery effort began Sunday morning.

Skywalk opened in 2007. It's a horseshoe-shaped glass walkway that juts about 70 feet over the canyon overlooking the Colorado River.

The vertical drop from the Skywalk is between 500 feet and 800 feet.

A Chinese tourist fell to his death in March when he stumbled while trying to take a photo close to Skywalk.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arizonagrand canyondeath investigation
Copyright © 2019 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
NYPD, NYC mourn Officer Brian Mulkeen, killed in the line of duty
4-alarm fire tears through condo complex on Long Island
Mother of missing NJ girl: 'I'm worried about my daughter'
4 escaped prison inmates caught, 3 at Red Roof Inn
LA's mystery subway singer tells her story after serenade goes viral
Body found in search for missing Hudson Valley woman
17-year-old hunter fatally shot after being mistaken for deer
Show More
Woman pushed against wall, groped in NYC subway stairwell
Findings of investigation into archdiocese of NY released
AccuWeather: Temperature roller coaster ride
CVS suspends sale of Zantac over cancer fears
LI father arrested for DWI with 1-year-old daughter in car
More TOP STORIES News