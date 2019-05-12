Man just released from prison for bank robberies wanted for new holdup

Police say a recently freed bank robber pulled off another heist.

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Authorities are searching for a serial bank robber who is accused of a new holdup after being released from prison.

Police say 49- year-old Jamie Frierson robbed an Apple Bank on East Fordham Road in the Bronx on Wednesday.

Witnesses say Frierson approached the teller window and handed an employee a note that stated he wanted money, and that he was armed. No one was injured.

Frierson just finished serving time for seven robberies in 2017.

At the time of his spree he was dubbed the "Broadway Bandit" because five of the seven banks he hit were on the famous street.

Frierson is 49-years-old, medium build, about 6' tall, with a scar on his forehead and on his right arm.

Anyone with information about Frierson's whereabouts are asked to call the New York Office of the FBI at 212-384-5000, or the NYPD Crime Stoppers Hotline at 800-577-TIPS (8477). The FBI is offering a reward of up to $5,000 for information leading to an arrest in the case.

