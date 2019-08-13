Man kicks 87-year-old to ground in apparent unprovoked attack in Brooklyn

CLINTON HILL, Brooklyn (WABC) -- Police are searching for the man who kicked an 87-year-old to the ground in an apparent unprovoked attack in Brooklyn.

It happened around 8:10 a.m. Friday on Lexington Avenue near Grand Avenue in Clinton Hill.

Police said the alleged attacker approached an 87-year-old man from behind, said "I know you," and kicked him to the ground. He then fled east on Lexington Avenue.

The victim was taken to Methodist Hospital in serious but stable condition where he was treated for a broken arm and laceration to the head.

He said he did not know his attacker.



Anyone with information in regards to the above incident is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477). The public can also submit tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website at WWW.NYPDCRIMESTOPPERS.COM or by texting their tips to 274637 (CRIMES) then enter TIP577.

