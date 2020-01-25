Man killed, 3 people injured in violent, 1-vehicle crash in Newark

NEWARK, New Jersey (WABC) -- One man is dead and three people hospitalized after a violent, one-vehicle crash in Newark.It happened at 3:45 a.m. Saturday on 15th Avenue near Hunterdon Street.Video from the scene showed extensive damage to the vehicle.Firefighters had to cut pieces of it away to free the occupants.One man was pronounced dead at the scene.Three other people were taken to area hospitals. There was no immediate word on their conditions.Police remained on the scene.The Essex County Prosecutor's Office is working to determine what led to the deadly crash.----------