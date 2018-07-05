Man fatally shot in back of head after argument in Crown Heights deli

CROWN HEIGHTS, Brooklyn (WABC) --
A 28-year-old man was shot in the head and killed in Brooklyn Thursday morning.

Police said the victim, Khadeem Anderson, got into an argument with someone inside a deli on Utica Avenue in Crown Heights around 5 a.m. When Anderson turned to leave, he was shot in the head from behind.

Anderson's girlfriend ran out of the deli and ran to tell his mother.

"That's my heart, that's my child," said Angeleta Lewis, the victim's mother. "I have four sons. They never grew up in the street."

The victim leaves behind a 2-year-old son.

Police are still searching for the gunman.

The NYPD released surveillance images of the man they are looking for in connection with the murder.


Police say he was seen wearing a white t-shirt, multicolored shorts, white socks, and dark colored sandals.

Anyone with information in regards to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime stoppers website at WWW.NYPDCRIMESTOPPERS.COM or by texting their tips to 274637 (CRIMES) then enter TIP577. All calls are strictly confidential.

