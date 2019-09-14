fatal shooting

Man killed after shooting in front of bodega in Washington Heights, Manhattan

WASHINGTON HEIGHTS, Manhattan (WABC) -- Police are searching for the gunman who shot and killed a 22-year-old outside of a bodega in Manhattan early Saturday morning.

Several shots were fired just after midnight near West 186th Street and St. Nicholas Avenue in Washington Heights.

Police said the victim was standing in front of the bodega when a dispute started with the gunman. What started that dispute is unclear.

The 22-year-old victim was then shot in the hip and rushed to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The victim's identity has not been released.

The bodega was closed for several hours overnight as police investigated.

Police are continuing to search for the shooter, who was last seen running westbound on 186th Street.

Anyone with information in regards to the above incident is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477). The public can also submit tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website at WWW.NYPDCRIMESTOPPERS.COM or by texting their tips to 274637 (CRIMES) then enter TIP577.

