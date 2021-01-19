Man killed by gunshot wound to chest in Manhattan; suspect on the loose: Police

By Eyewitness News
EAST VILLAGE, Manhattan (WABC) -- An investigation is underway after a man was shot and killed in Manhattan Monday night.

Police say a 36-year-old man was shot once in the chest at East Third Street and Avenue C in the East Village around 8:40 p.m.

They say the incident happened on the street.

Officials say the victim was taken to an area hospital and pronounced dead.

The suspect fled the scene.

So far, no arrests have been made and the investigation is ongoing.

This is breaking news. This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

Related topics:
east villagemanhattannew york cityshootingman shot
