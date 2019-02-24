Man killed in fire at senior center in Newark

NEWARK, New Jersey (WABC) --
Authorities are investigating a fire that left a man dead at a senior living center in Newark on Saturday.

The fire broke out just before 1:30 p.m. in a 4th floor unit at St. Mary's Villa on 425 Sanford Avenue.

Firefighters were able to contain the fire to one unit and get it under control within 15 minutes.

Officials say 72-year-old William Fulmore was found inside with cardiac arrest. Firefighters performed CPR, but were unable to revive him.

The fire caused severe damage to the unit - it appears to have started in the living room area.

The response from firefighters was very quick - the firehouse is right across the street from the senior center.

Officials say smoke detectors were working.

Officials with the Essex County Prosecutor's Office said it is early in their investigation and the cause of the fire was not yet known.

