Man killed in mass shooting in Austin originally from Rockland County

Officials say Douglas John Kantor, 25, succumbed to his injuries at a local hospital on Sunday afternoon.
APD News Release: Victim Identified in Downtown Austin Shooting incident - https://t.co/p5xN2nDioC pic.twitter.com/vAUcdFsEEy— Austin Police Department (@Austin_Police) June 13, 2021
Kantor is from Airmont, New York, but was living in Michigan.
His brother Nick released a statement Sunday saying,
Doug J Kantor originally from Airmont NY had recently been living in Michigan after completing 4 years in Michigan State in computer engineering. Soon after getting his bachelors degree he was employed with the Ford Motor Company. While continuing his education at the University of Michigan he bought his first house and received his Masters Degree in business. He motivated everyone he came in contact with, was a team player and advanced quickly in the IT department at Ford working as a product manager. He also developed a website for his brother and fathers Air Conditioning & Heating business. He was looking forward to marrying his high school sweetheart of 10 years and starting a family. He was loved by all who knew him and had an infectious smile that would light up any room. He was loved by his family, friends and everyone who met him. This senseless tragedy has put an end to all his dreams.
Kantor's cousin says that he was waiting outside a bar to get in when shots were fired, and was struck in the abdomen.
One suspect has been arrested in connection to the shooting that killed Kantor and wounded 13 others, authorities said.
Investigators continued looking for the second suspect involved on Sunday and were working to find out what led to the violence.
"This does appear to be an isolated incident between the two parties," Chacon said.
Most, if not all of the victims were believed to be innocent bystanders, but investigators continued to review surveillance video of the area.
The gunfire erupted just before 1:30 a.m. along 6th Street, a popular area filled with bars and restaurants.
