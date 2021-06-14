Man killed in mass shooting in Austin originally from Rockland County

APD News Release: Victim Identified in Downtown Austin Shooting incident - https://t.co/p5xN2nDioC pic.twitter.com/vAUcdFsEEy — Austin Police Department (@Austin_Police) June 13, 2021

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=10781617" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> One person has been arrested in connection to a shooting on 6th Street in Austin on Friday night. Travis Young, who lives right above where the shooting occurred said, "I hit the ground faster than I knew I could move."

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=10780277" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> It was a massive scene on Austin's 6th Street early Saturday with multiple people wounded. Listen as officers and medics work to find and help the victims.

AUSTIN, Texas -- The victim who died in Saturday's mass shooting in Austin was originally from the Tri-State Area.Officials say Douglas John Kantor, 25, succumbed to his injuries at a local hospital on Sunday afternoon.Kantor is from Airmont, New York, but was living in Michigan.His brother Nick released a statement Sunday saying,Kantor's cousin says that he was waiting outside a bar to get in when shots were fired, and was struck in the abdomen.One suspect has been arrested in connection to the shooting that killed Kantor and wounded 13 others, authorities said.Investigators continued looking for the second suspect involved on Sunday and were working to find out what led to the violence."This does appear to be an isolated incident between the two parties," Chacon said.Most, if not all of the victims were believed to be innocent bystanders, but investigators continued to review surveillance video of the area.The gunfire erupted just before 1:30 a.m. along 6th Street, a popular area filled with bars and restaurants.----------