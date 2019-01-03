Man killed in police-involved shooting after standoff on Long Island

GREENPORT, Long Island (WABC) --
Authorities are investigating a police-involved shooting that killed a man after a standoff on Long Island Thursday.

It began at about 12 p.m., when Southold police officers responded to a home in Greenport after a 911 call from a man who said his friend, Robert Myers, was at home at that location and seemed depressed, suicidal and had guns.

The officers determined that Myers, 63, did have guns and had barricaded himself in his apartment.

The Suffolk County Hostage Negotiation team was called in and talked to Myers by phone, trying to negotiate his surrender.

During nearly three hours of negotiations, Suffolk County police say Myers fired numerous shots within his apartment and several shots at officers outside as well as firing upon a police armored vehicle. Police did not return fire.

Eventually Myers agreed to surrender and come out without weapons.

But police say he exited the apartment with a long gun and swung it in the direction of an Emergency Service officer who then fired his weapon, striking Myers in the chest.

Myers was pronounced dead at Stony Brook University Hospital.

