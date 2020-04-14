Man killed in Flushing hit and run identified, search for driver continues

By Eyewitness News
FLUSHING, Queens (WABC) -- Police are continuing to search for the driver of an SUV involved in a fatal hit and run in Queens.

Justin Leiva, 29, was killed while crossing College Point Boulevard at Booth Memorial Avenue in Flushing early Tuesday morning.

Police say an SUV hit Leiva, then did a U-turn and fled the scene.

Related topics:
flushingqueensnew york cityhit and run
