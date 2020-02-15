One killed in Upper East Side apartment fire, FDNY reports

By Eyewitness News
UPPER EAST SIDE, Manhattan (WABC) -- One person was killed after a fire tore through a high-rise apartment on the Upper East Side, FDNY reports.

The fire broke out Friday around 9 p.m. in the building on 351 East 84th Street near First Avenue.

Officials say two other people were injured in the fire - one serious and one minor injury.

Sources say the victim, a 76-year-old man, is a smoker, and believed to have started the fire.

He was later identified as Joel Beeler and was found with burns lying in his bed.

His adult daughter was reportedly in the apartment with him and noticed the fire too late to do anything.

