MIDTOWN, Manhattan (WABC) --A man was killed in an accident at Grand Central Terminal Tuesday night that occurred on a platform packed with commuters.
Police say the man's clothing or his bag got caught on a number 7 subway train as it was pulling into the 42nd Street station.
The 39-year-old was pulled down onto the tracks and dragged by the train. He suffered severe trauma to the body and was pronounced dead at the scene
The man's identity has not yet been released.
Police are investigating the accident.
