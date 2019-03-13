Man fatally struck while crossing street in East New York hit-and-run

EAST NEW YORK, Brooklyn (WABC) -- A pedestrian was fatally struck in a hit-and-run in Brooklyn.The 51-year-old man was struck while crossing Linden Boulevard just before midnight Tuesday night.He was hit by a Jeep Grand Cherokee, westbound on Linden Boulevard in East New York, that did not stop.The vehicle was later found abandoned at McClancy Place and Jerome Street.No arrests were made and the investigation is ongoing.----------