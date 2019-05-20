Man killed while riding lawnmower with his brother in Rockland County

RAMAPO, New York (WABC) -- A man was killed and his brother was injured when a car struck the lawnmower they were riding this weekend in Sloatsburg.The incident was reported Sunday night just before 9 p.m. on Route 17.Authorities say the two brothers were riding the lawnmower when they attempted to cross the street into traffic and were struck by a vehicle.The brothers were taken to Hackensack Medical Center in critical condition.One of the brothers, 29-year-old Richard Mackey, died from his injuries Monday morning.His brother, also 29, remains in the hospital with serious injuries.The 49-year-old driver of the other vehicle remained on the scene and is cooperating with investigators.The incident remains under investigation.----------