Man killed while riding lawnmower with his brother in Rockland County

RAMAPO, New York (WABC) -- A man was killed and his brother was injured when a car struck the lawnmower they were riding this weekend in Sloatsburg.

The incident was reported Sunday night just before 9 p.m. on Route 17.

Authorities say the two brothers were riding the lawnmower when they attempted to cross the street into traffic and were struck by a vehicle.

The brothers were taken to Hackensack Medical Center in critical condition.

One of the brothers, 29-year-old Richard Mackey, died from his injuries Monday morning.

His brother, also 29, remains in the hospital with serious injuries.

The 49-year-old driver of the other vehicle remained on the scene and is cooperating with investigators.

The incident remains under investigation.

