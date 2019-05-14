Man killed, woman injured in shooting near Long Island strip club

FARMINGDALE, Nassau County (WABC) -- Two people were shot, one fatally, near a Long Island strip club early Tuesday.The shooting happened near the Mirage Gentlemen's Lounge in East Farmingdale just before 4 a.m. Suffolk County police say that is where the dispute started.Authorities say the man and woman were near the gentlemen's club when they were shot as they drove away.They then drove to a Sunoco gas station in Farmingdale, where police were called.The 33-year-old man, identified as Frank Myers, of Wyandanch, died from his injuries. The 27-year-old woman was transported to Nassau University Medical Center in East Meadow and is expected to survive.Four other occupants of the vehicle were not injured.The suspects then fled the strip club in a Range Rover, with up to four people inside.Route 109 was closed from Route 110 to Route 24 for the investigation.----------