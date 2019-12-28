Man killed, woman rescued after early morning fire in Totowa

TOTOWA, New Jersey -- A man was killed and a woman was rescued after an early morning fire in a New Jersey home, cops said.The blaze was reported to authorities shortly after 5:30 a.m. Saturday on Gordon Avenue.Officials said the body of 62-year-old Gregory Massaro was found on the second floor of the home.A woman rescued from the first floor was uninjured but was taken to St. Jospeh's University Medical Hospital as a precaution.The home suffered severe damage, with windows on the second floor blown out and siding charred.The cause of the fire is under investigation.----------