First responders in Poughkeepsie are searching for a missing man in the Hudson River after he jumped in to try to save another swimmer.Authorities responded to the vicinity of Waryas Park just after noon on Tuesday.Apparently five people were swimming in the river when one person began to have trouble swimming.A 48-year-old man identified as Paul Machettia was on shore at the time and saw the swimmer struggling so he jumped in to help, police said. He ended up going under water and hasn't been seen since.The swimmer who was initially having trouble in the water was rescued by the fire department and the other four swimmers were able to get out safely on their own.It is not clear if all six people were together or what they were doing at the park at the time of the incident.The Coast Guard and Aviation Units are assisting in the search effort."We are remaining optimistic and hope that he is found alive," an official at the scene said. "We're going to continue to assess the situation, we have multiple resources deployed right now."----------