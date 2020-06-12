Man missing in Hudson River rescued, taken to hospital

WEST VILLAGE, Manhattan (WABC) -- A 20-year-old man who went missing in the Hudson River was pulled from the water and taken to the hospital in cardiac arrest.The incident was reported just before 9 p.m. Thursday near West 11th Street and the West Side Highway.Police say the man went into the water to retrieve property and three others went in after him to rescue him.Those three people were eventually rescued by FDNY Marine One, but the 20-year-old man was still missing.The FNDY said just after 10 p.m. that the man was found and taken to Lenox Hill Hospital in cardiac arrest.Few other details were released.----------