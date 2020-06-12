Man missing in Hudson River rescued, taken to hospital

WEST VILLAGE, Manhattan (WABC) -- A 20-year-old man who went missing in the Hudson River was pulled from the water and taken to the hospital in cardiac arrest.

The incident was reported just before 9 p.m. Thursday near West 11th Street and the West Side Highway.

Police say the man went into the water to retrieve property and three others went in after him to rescue him.

Those three people were eventually rescued by FDNY Marine One, but the 20-year-old man was still missing.

The FNDY said just after 10 p.m. that the man was found and taken to Lenox Hill Hospital in cardiac arrest.

Few other details were released.

This is breaking news. Check back for updates.

----------
* Get Eyewitness News Delivered
* More Manhattan news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
manhattannew york citywest villagewater rescuefdnynypdmissing swimmermissing personhudson river park
Copyright © 2020 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Bodycam video: Cop accused of excessive force with woman under arrest
Video: Looters steal nearly $400,000 from NYC store
What NYC schools could look like this fall
Breonna's Law: Louisville bans 'no-knock' warrants
7 On Your Side Investigates: NY lab starts COVID-19 clinical trials
16-year-old boy tased by NYPD during protest, family says
Video: Chicago police officers lounging in office during looting, riots
Show More
Cuomo calls no visitation at nursing homes 'better than death'
Dow sinks 1,800 as COVID-19 cases rise, deflating optimism
AccuWeather: Less humid and mostly sunny
Coronavirus Updates: Fifth Avenue stores reopening; 5 regions enter Phase 3 Friday
Tips to shop smart as stores close amid COVID-19
More TOP STORIES News