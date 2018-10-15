Police are searching for a suspect after a man was slashed in the face with a razor blade in Manhattan Saturday afternoon.It happened at the corner of Stanton Street and Chrystie Street on the Lower East Side around 12:40 p.m.Authorities say the 34-year-old victim was walking on the street when he was attacked, seemingly at random.He was rushed in stable condition to the hospital, where he needed 30 stitches in his face.The suspect fled north on Delancey Street.The police investigation is ongoing.----------