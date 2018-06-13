Man on bicycle snatching cell phones in Upper Manhattan

UPPER EAST SIDE, Manhattan (WABC) --Police are searching for a suspect who steals cell phones while riding a bicycle in upper Manhattan, and they're hoping surveillance images will lead to an arrest.
The recent cell phone thefts occurred between 3 p.m. and 9:30 p.m from Monday, May 28, to Monday, June 4.
Six out of seven of the incidents happened on the Upper East Side or East Harlem. The seventh incident happened in Morningside Heights.
Authorities say the individual snatches cell phones out of the hands of unsuspecting victims. After stealing the phones, he then rides away from the scene on his bicycle.
None of the victims was injured.
Police identify the crime spree as grand larceny, as the individual has stolen approximately $4,300 worth of technology.
The individual is described a black male in his late teens to early 20s. He was last seen riding a white bicycle and wearing a white tank top and red shorts.
Anyone with information should call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit tips online at NYPDCrimeStoppers.com or by text to 274637 (CRIMES) then enter TIP577. All calls are strictly confidential.
