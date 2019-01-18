Man vacationing in Florida finds hidden cameras in his Airbnb

(Shutterstock file image)

MIAMI, Florida (WABC) --
A man vacationing in Florida was shocked to find hidden cameras inside his Airbnb rental, and now, police are investigating.

It was not the way Max Vest wanted to start his trip in Miami.

"It's an uncomfortable feeling to know that I was being watched in the bedroom," he said.

The Gainesville resident says he booked a room for the week through Airbnb. He checked into the apartment Sunday, and before he went to bed, he noticed black boxes plugged into the wall.

"I was't sure what they were," he said. "So I unplugged them and looked them up and found out they were hidden cameras."

Vest quickly packed up and left with the memory cards in hand and took them to the Miami Police Department.

Investigators say Vest is not in any of the recordings on the card, but they say other people are -- and they are now trying to identify them.

Officers add it is illegal for anyone to record someone where there is an expectation of privacy like a bedroom.

"The cameras were facing the bed," Vest said. "So I'm sure he was seeing footage of anybody changing clothes, when they came out of the shower, or sleeping, or anything else you'd do in a bed."

In a statement, Airbnb says, "Our community's privacy and safety is our priority. We are working to fully support Mr. Vest, including a refund for the reservation. We require hosts to clearly disclose any security cameras in writing on their listings, and we have strict standards governing surveillance devices in listings. This host has been removed from our community."

----------
* Follow us on YouTube
* More local news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
airbnbhidden camerau.s. & worldFlorida
(Copyright ©2019 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
AccuWeather Alert: Winter storm warnings, watches this weekend
Suspect in fatal hit and run at LI gas station surrenders
Boy dies after naptime at New Jersey preschool
NJ resident gets rabies treatment after raccoon bite
Royal Caribbean bans man who jumped from cruise ship
Woman returned $8K that fell from the sky to limo crash widow
Police: Man pulls down woman's underwear, assaults her on subway
2nd person dies after NYC restaurant hammer attack
Show More
Man tries to snatch 1-year-old from stroller on Long Island
New York City snow preps: City plans for worst-case scenario
'It could be a lot of snow,' NJ Gov. Murphy says about weekend
Mass transit, travel information ahead of weekend storm
Perdue chicken recall: 'May contain' wood
More News