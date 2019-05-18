Man opens fire on Queens playground during baseball game

DUTCH KILLS, Queens (WABC) -- Chaos erupted during a baseball game in Queens when a gunman opened fire on a playground.The incident was reported at Dutch Kills Playground around 5:30 p.m. Friday.Police say a 23-year-old man who was watching the game got into an argument with six people. One of those people slashed him in the face with a box cutter, authorities say.Then a second suspect pulled out a gun and began shooting at the playground, police said.Nobody was injured in the gunfire and the slashing victim is expected to be OK.Police released surveillance video of two suspects they are searching for.Anyone with information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477).----------