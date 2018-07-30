Texas man ordered to pay nearly $9 million for breaking up marriage

EMBED </>More Videos

A North Carolina judge ordered a massive payout for a San Antonio man for having an affair with a woman who was married. (KTRK)

DURHAM, North Carolina --
A judge ruled that a Texas man's affair with a North Carolina man's wife should cost him nearly $9 million.

The Herald-Sun of Durham reports that Superior Court Judge Orlando Hudson awarded Keith King $8.8 million in compensatory and punitive damages Thursday from Francisco Huizar III.

King had sued Huizar for, among other complaints, criminal conversation and alienation of affection. North Carolina is one of a few states where jilted spouses can sue affair partners.

King claims his marriage was destroyed by Huizar's wrongful and malicious actions.

King used text messages, Facebook posts, phone records and hotel receipts to prove Huizar ended his relationship with his wife.

Attorney Joanne Foil says the affair and an alleged assault by Huizar cost King's company, BMX Stunt Shows, revenue and an employee, as his wife worked for the company.

Huizar's attorney, Cheri Patrick, says the Kings' marriage was damaged before Huizar met the wife at a BMX show. Patrick says King was controlling and manipulative.

Huizar plans to appeal.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

----------
*Follow us on YouTube
* More local news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
divorcemarriageu.s. & worldcheatingTexas
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Homeowner fatally stabs suspected burglar in St. Albans
Greyhound drivers strand passengers at Port Authority
Child left in hot car while father went to work at LI mall
Swimmers, surfers flee water as shark devours seal
5-year-old girl finds human severed leg in lake
Ex-WWE star Brian Christopher Lawler dead at age 46
Family blames Brooklyn power outage for mother's death
Video: Suspect crawls though 90-year-old woman's home
Show More
Man killed in police shooting near Dorney Park from NJ
Missing student's father gives desperate plea to public
Smoking no longer allowed in NYCHA buildings
3 suspects wanted in string of robberies in Astoria
Justice for Junior: Bronx street to honor slain teen
More News