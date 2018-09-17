NY man pleads guilty to manslaughter in road rage stabbing on Taconic Parkway

Christian Walczyk pleaded guilty to manslaughter

Eyewitness News
MOUNT PLEASANT, Westchester County (WABC) --
An upstate New York man has pleaded guilty to manslaughter in the fatal stabbing of a Westchester man during a road rage incident.

Westchester County District Attorney Anthony A. Scarpino, Jr. announced that 22-year-old Christian Walczyk, of Lagrangeville entered the plea in connection with the death of Daniel Siino in the incident in May 2017 on the Taconic State Parkway in Mount Pleasant.

Authorities say Sirro and his wife were driving southbound in their Acura SUV when they encountered Walczyk who was also headed southbound in his BMW sedan.

At some point, Walczyk's vehicle pulled in front of Siino's and braked suddenly, forcing Siino to brake hard as well.

Siino then tried to pass, but Walczyk did not allow it, investigators said.

When both drivers pulled over and got out of the car, authorities say Walczyk brandished a fake badge while concealing a folding knife behind his back.

When the two were face to face, Walczyk stabbed Siino twice in the chest.

Siino's wife started driving him to a hospital and called 911. He was found by emergency crews and troopers and was taken to a local hospital, where he died from his injuries.

Troopers say Walczyk left the scene and called 911 claiming to be the victim before he was arrested.

(The Associated Press contributed to this report.)

----------
* More Northern Suburbs news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
road ragestabbingMount PleasantWestchester County
(Copyright ©2018 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Man arrested after 21 hurt in Brooklyn parking garage fire
NYPD: Woman with knife fatally shot by police in Queens
2 drown in NJ trying to rescue swimmer who was later saved
Protesters hold vigil for chickens killed in religious ritual
AccuWeather Alert: Remnants of Florence head northeast
Feces vigilante: Woman rubs dog waste on neighbor's door
Tom Arnold, Mark Burnett get into fight at pre-Emmys party
Tractor-trailer smashes into 3 homes, cars on Staten Island
Show More
MTA worker arraigned in fatal shooting of correction officer
6 Yonkers officers honored for exceptional acts of valor
Man who survived Jacksonville mass shooting dies in car wreck
Diaper-wearing man allegedly fakes disability to meet women
LI doctor, wife killed when plane crashes in Boston suburb
More News