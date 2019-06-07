Part-time professor Marc Lamparello pleads not guilty in St. Patrick's Cathedral attempted arson

NEW YORK (WABC) -- A part-time philosophy professor pleaded not guilty Friday to charges he tried to set fire to St. Patrick's Cathedral.

Mark Lamparello, 37, had walked into the church carrying gas cans, lighter fluid, and lighters, police said.

He pleaded not guilty to attempted arson, reckless endangerment and criminal possession of a weapon.



Though Lamparello was stopped before he could do any damage, the attempted arson drew extra attention because it came the same week as the dramatic April fire at Notre Dame in Paris.

Lamparello had told officers he was merely taking a shortcut through the church to reach his car, which he claimed had run out of gas.

The defense planned to assert Lamparello was unfit for trial. His case is due back in court on June 27 for an update on the defense psychiatric expert's report. In the meantime, Lamparello is being held without bail.

According to court records, Lamparello made several statements to police, including: "My name is Marc Lamparello. My car ran out of gas. I don't know where the gas station was. I was just walking through the church. I don't remember where my car is. The Notre Dame fire was not intentional."

----------
* More Manhattan news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
midtownmanhattannew york cityst. patrick's cathedral
Copyright © 2019 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
West Point accident: Cadet killed identified as NJ man
Man in custody in alleged Times Square grenade plot: report
Man swinging, stabbing at bus stopped by driver, Good Samaritans
Rat goes for commute on NYC subway - gets off at 42nd Street
Muslim woman says teens attacked, harassed her on NYC bus
Route 440 reopens after tractor-trailer crash in NJ
Man points gun at mom, child in Bronx attempted robbery
Show More
Climbers from NYC, Jersey City rescued from mountain peak
Beyonce fans send death threats to Warriors owner's wife
1 dead, 1 injured in Bronx NYCHA complex shooting
WATCH TONIGHT! Mega Millions jackpot $530 million
AccuWeather: Breezy beauty for Friday
More TOP STORIES News