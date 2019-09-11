Man pointed gun at baby during South Ozone Park robbery

By Eyewitness News
SOUTH OZONE PARK, Queens (WABC) -- Police are looking for the man who pointed a gun at a baby during a robbery in Queens.

The suspect threatened the 1-year-old girl's 29-year-old aunt as they were walking into a home on 135th Place and Sutter Avenue in South Ozone Park.

It happened around 6:10 p.m. on Friday, September 6th.

Police say when she refused to hand over cash, he pointed his gun at the little girl.

That's when she handed over her purse with $7,000 inside.

Police also released a picture of the robber's getaway car.

Anyone with information in regard to the identity of this male is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

