Man points gun at mom, 7-year-old daughter in Fordham Heights attempted robbery

🚨WANTED🚨for a Attempted Robbery in vicinity of East Burnside Avenue and Creston Avenue #Bronx #WestBronx @NYPD46Pct on 06/1/19 @ 2:20 AM 💰Reward up to $2500👓Seen them ? Know who they are?☎️Call 1-800-577-TIPS or DM us!📞Calls are CONFIDENTIAL! #YourCityYourCall @News12BX pic.twitter.com/ZpDMMWBOiC