Man points gun at mom, 7-year-old daughter in Fordham Heights attempted robbery

It happened around 2:00 a.m. inside an apartment building near East Burnside Avenue and Creston Avenue in Fordham Heights.
Police said the five men broke in through the front door, and once inside, one pointed a firearm at the 28-year-old mom and her child. The girl began screaming loudly, causing the intruders to flee without taking any property.
No injuries were reported.
Police described the five individuals as Hispanic men. A $2,500 was offered for any information leading to an arrest.
🚨WANTED🚨for a Attempted Robbery in vicinity of East Burnside Avenue and Creston Avenue #Bronx #WestBronx @NYPD46Pct on 06/1/19 @ 2:20 AM 💰Reward up to $2500👓Seen them ? Know who they are?☎️Call 1-800-577-TIPS or DM us!📞Calls are CONFIDENTIAL! #YourCityYourCall @News12BX pic.twitter.com/ZpDMMWBOiC— NYPD Crime Stoppers (@NYPDTips) June 7, 2019
Anyone with information in regards to the above incident is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477). The public can also submit tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website at WWW.NYPDCRIMESTOPPERS.COM or by texting their tips to 274637 (CRIMES) then enter TIP577.
