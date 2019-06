Man points gun at mom, 7-year-old daughter in Fordham Heights attempted robbery

🚨WANTED🚨for a Attempted Robbery in vicinity of East Burnside Avenue and Creston Avenue #Bronx #WestBronx @NYPD46Pct on 06/1/19 @ 2:20 AM 💰Reward up to $2500👓Seen them ? Know who they are?☎️Call 1-800-577-TIPS or DM us!📞Calls are CONFIDENTIAL! #YourCityYourCall @News12BX pic.twitter.com/ZpDMMWBOiC — NYPD Crime Stoppers (@NYPDTips) June 7, 2019

FORDHAM HEIGHTS, The Bronx (WABC) -- Police are searching five men who attempted to rob a mom and her 7-year-old daughter at gunpoint inside their Bronx apartment Saturday.It happened around 2:00 a.m. inside an apartment building near East Burnside Avenue and Creston Avenue in Fordham Heights.Police said the five men broke in through the front door, and once inside, one pointed a firearm at the 28-year-old mom and her child. The girl began screaming loudly, causing the intruders to flee without taking any property.No injuries were reported.Police described the five individuals as Hispanic men. A $2,500 was offered for any information leading to an arrest.Anyone with information in regards to the above incident is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477). The public can also submit tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website at WWW.NYPDCRIMESTOPPERS.COM or by texting their tips to 274637 (CRIMES) then enter TIP577.----------