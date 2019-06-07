Man points gun at mom, 7-year-old daughter in Fordham Heights attempted robbery

FORDHAM HEIGHTS, The Bronx (WABC) -- Police are searching five men who attempted to rob a mom and her 7-year-old daughter at gunpoint inside their Bronx apartment Saturday.

It happened around 2:00 a.m. inside an apartment building near East Burnside Avenue and Creston Avenue in Fordham Heights.

Police said the five men broke in through the front door, and once inside, one pointed a firearm at the 28-year-old mom and her child. The girl began screaming loudly, causing the intruders to flee without taking any property.
No injuries were reported.

Police described the five individuals as Hispanic men. A $2,500 was offered for any information leading to an arrest.



Anyone with information in regards to the above incident is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477). The public can also submit tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website at WWW.NYPDCRIMESTOPPERS.COM or by texting their tips to 274637 (CRIMES) then enter TIP577.

----------
* More Bronx news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
fordham heightsthe bronxnew york cityattempted robbery
Copyright © 2019 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Man in custody in alleged Times Square grenade plot: report
Man swinging, stabbing at bus stopped by driver, Good Samaritans
Rat goes for commute on NYC subway - gets off at 42nd Street
Muslim woman says teens attacked, harassed her on NYC bus
Tractor-trailer crash traps driver, shuts down Route 440 in NJ
Beyonce fans send death threats to Warriors owner's wife
1 dead, 1 injured in Bronx NYCHA complex shooting
Show More
WATCH TONIGHT! Mega Millions jackpot $530 million
AccuWeather: Breezy beauty for Friday
NJ woman celebrates 110th birthday with party, call from governor
Dominican authorities say tourist died of heart attack
Vandals caught on camera damaging cars in Miller Place
More TOP STORIES News