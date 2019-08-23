Man posing as Con Ed worker wanted for groping teen in Manhattan

MANHATTAN (WABC) -- Police are searching for the man who groped a 14-year-old girl while posing as a Con Ed worker in Upper Manhattan.Investigators say the man was with a woman Wednesday afternoon as they knocked on doors inside a building on West 191st Street, claiming to be from Con Ed.The 14-year-old victim would not let them into her apartment, but later, when she left, the man grabbed her from behind.At the time of the incident, the woman was no longer with the man.The man accused of the groping is described as black or Hispanic, in his 30s with a medium build, approximately 5-foot-10 and 165 pounds with black hair and a beard.He last seen wearing a black graphic Champion T-shirt, blue denim shorts, and black sneakers. He was carrying a clipboard and had a lanyard around his neck.The woman is described as a Hispanic, in her 30s, with blonde hair in a bun. She was last seen wearing a yellow Crazy Eddie T-shirt and light blue denim jeans.Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).----------