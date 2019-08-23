Man posing as fake Con Ed worker wanted for groping teen in Manhattan

By Eyewitness News
MANHATTAN (WABC) -- Police are searching for the man who groped a 14-year-old girl while posing as a Con Ed worker in Upper Manhattan.

Investigators say the man was with a woman Wednesday afternoon as they knocked on doors inside a building on West 191st Street, claiming to be from Eon Ed.

The 14-year-old victim would not let them into her apartment but later, when she left, the man grabbed her from behind.

At the time of the incident, the woman was no longer with the man.

The man accused of groping is described as black or Hispanic, in his 30s, with a medium build, weighing 165 lbs., 5'10" tall with black hair and a beard.

He last seen wearing a black graphic Champion t-shirt, blue denim shorts, and black sneakers. He was carrying a clipboard and had a lanyard around his neck.

The woman is described as a Hispanic, in her 30's, with blonde hair in a bun. She was last seen wearing a yellow 'Crazy Eddie' t-shirt and light blue denim jeans.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

