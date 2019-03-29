Disasters & Accidents

Man pulled from New Jersey house fire, dies despite CPR on front lawn

EMBED <>More Videos

Shannon Sohn reports from Newscopter 7 over the scene in Long Branch.

By Eyewitness News
LONG BRANCH, New Jersey (WABC) -- A man died after being pulled from a house fire in New Jersey overnight Friday.

Police officers found 67-year-old Thomas Booth III in the rear of the house on Charles Street in Long Branch when they responded just before 2:30 a.m.

They brought him onto the front yard and performed CPR, trying to save his life. But Booth was pronounced dead at the scene.

The fire started in the rear apartment.

There did not appear to be working smoke detectors.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

----------
* More New Jersey news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
disasters & accidentslong branchmonmouth countyfatal fallfatal firehouse fire
Copyright © 2019 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Man stabbed in Lower Manhattan, suspect flees into subway
Man found fatally stabbed in parking lot near LI park
Man accused of pushing woman to get seat on subway
Nicolas Cage files for annulment 4 days after getting married
Ryan Seacrest's most emotional moment on radio
Murder victim ran for his life; police search for gang members
Pet zebra escapes home, is fatally shot by its owner
Show More
Ducati, high-end watches among items stolen in NYC burglary spree
Caretaker accused of making 81-year-old eat jalapeño peppers
'Ripper Crew' killer Thomas Kokoraleis released from prison
71-year-old man randomly punched in face on NYC sidewalk
Man's $2 Babe Ruth card could fetch more than $4.5 million
More TOP STORIES News