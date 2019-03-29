Man pulled from New Jersey house fire, dies despite CPR on front lawn

LONG BRANCH, New Jersey (WABC) -- A man died after being pulled from a house fire in New Jersey overnight Friday.Police officers found 67-year-old Thomas Booth III in the rear of the house on Charles Street in Long Branch when they responded just before 2:30 a.m.They brought him onto the front yard and performed CPR, trying to save his life. But Booth was pronounced dead at the scene.The fire started in the rear apartment.There did not appear to be working smoke detectors.The cause of the fire is under investigation.----------