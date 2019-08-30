Man punches MTA subway conductor, flicks lit cigarette at her in Brooklyn

By Sarah Rosenthal
BROOKLYN, New York City (WABC) -- An MTA conductor was assaulted in Brooklyn by a man who asked for directions, and police are searching for the suspect.

The alleged assault happened at the DeKalb Avenue station on August 10 at 7:20 a.m., as the victim worked on a Southbound D train.

Authorities say the suspect punched the 33-year-old female conductor through a window and flicked a lit cigarette at her after she explained to him that he was on the wrong platform.

The victim was later treated for bruising to her shoulder.

"This is an example of the unacceptable behavior that our employees can face as they do their job moving millions of New Yorkers every day," the MTA said in a statement. "We're working with the NYPD and hope this perpetrator will be caught and face serious consequences of his actions."

Police describe the suspect as as a Hispanic male who was last seen wearing a white T-shirt, black baseball cap, cargo shorts and black sneakers.

The investigation is ongoing.

Police are asking anyone with information in regards to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

