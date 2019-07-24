Man punches, robs woman who refused his advances on Bronx street

By Eyewitness News
NEW YORK (WABC) -- Police are searching for a man who robbed and punched a woman on a Bronx street.

The NYPD released surveillance images from the incident that happened June 24.

Police say the 26-year-old woman was walking on Jerome Avenue when the suspect tried to talk to her.

When she refused his advances, he punched her in the face and took her cell phone, according to police.

The suspect fled the scene. The victim sustained pain and redness to the face.

Anyone with information in regards to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime stoppers website at WWW.NYPDCRIMESTOPPERS.COM or by texting their tips to 274637 (CRIMES) then enter TIP577. All calls are strictly confidential.

----------
* More Bronx news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
bronxnew york cityattackrobberywoman assaulted
Copyright © 2019 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
NYPD searching for suspects after officers doused with water
Mother pleads for driver who killed her son to come forward
Robert Mueller testimony: How to watch, what to expect
AccuWeather: Sunny and pleasant Wednesday
2 bicyclists struck, killed by trucks in NYC on same day
Dwight Gooden arrested again in NJ, charged with DWI
3-month-old dies after fall from mother's arms during fight
Show More
Grocery store employee missing for 10 years found behind store's cooler
Senate votes 97-2 to extend 9/11 victim compensation fund
Stray bullets enter CT home with kids sleeping inside
Hate crime charges possible after Hindu priest attacked in NYC
8-month-old girl found unresponsive in NYC bathtub dies
More TOP STORIES News