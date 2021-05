EMBED >More News Videos Police say it happened at a hotel in Brooklyn when a belligerent man randomly walked into the lobby.

BROWNSVILLE, Brooklyn (WABC) -- An attack in Brooklyn left a man in serious condition.The violent encounter happened on Tapscott Street in Brownsville. Police say the suspect punched and knocked down a 49-year-old man.The suspect then proceeded to kick the victim and stomp on his head.The suspect ran away from the scene down Blake Avenue.----------