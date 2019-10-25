Man pushed from behind head-first into stopped subway train in Queens

The 58-year-old subway rider was pushed at the Jamaica -179 Street Station at around 7 a.m., causing victim to trip on the platform and hit his head on a F subway train that was stopped in the station.
The victim went to Jamaica Medical Center with lacerations to his face.
The suspect fled the scene.
No charges have been filed, but detectives are now looking into whether 23-year-old Isaiah Thompson is also responsible this attack.
Thompson is currently awaiting arraignment for a similar assault on DeKalb Avenue in which a subway rider was also pushed from behind into a stopped subway train.
