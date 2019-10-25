Man pushed from behind head-first into stopped subway train in Queens

(Shutterstock)

JAMAICA, Queens (WABC) -- A subway rider was shoved from behind at a Queens subway station this week -- sending the rider head-first into a stopped subway train.

The 58-year-old subway rider was pushed at the Jamaica -179 Street Station at around 7 a.m., causing victim to trip on the platform and hit his head on a F subway train that was stopped in the station.

The victim went to Jamaica Medical Center with lacerations to his face.

The suspect fled the scene.

No charges have been filed, but detectives are now looking into whether 23-year-old Isaiah Thompson is also responsible this attack.

Thompson is currently awaiting arraignment for a similar assault on DeKalb Avenue in which a subway rider was also pushed from behind into a stopped subway train.


----------
* More Queens news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
*Follow us on YouTube
*
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
jamaicaqueensnew york citynypdsubwaysubway crime
Copyright © 2019 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Off-duty NYPD sergeant allegedly shoots man he found with wife
Artist behind racially offensive Halloween display resigns
NYC man charged in gruesome death of 2-month-old son
Where to see the best colors of fall this weekend
Son of deli owner charged with fatally stabbing man in Bronx
American Dream mall opens in NJ, along with theme park
AccuWeather: Saturday will be the better half
Show More
Police respond to bomb threats at Connecticut synagogue
Missing cruise ship passenger appears to have jumped
Doctors change vet's life after road rage destroyed his nose
NY launches early voting, hopes benefits will outweigh costs
Obama, Clinton remember Cummings for honor at funeral
More TOP STORIES News